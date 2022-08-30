VOLLEYBALL: Winless start continues for Bellevue West in loss at Papio

PAPILLION – Bellevue West remained winless in the midst of a tough start to the season with a four-set loss to Papillion-La Vista after winning the first set on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Thunderbirds opened the match with a strong start, taking an early 14-9 lead.

“West has a really scrappy defense, and they came out battling a lot more than you would expect,” Monarchs junior Morgan Glaser said. “I think that really it’s frustrating as a hitter whenever the defense is picking up every ball. I think they did a really good job of that and had great defense.”

Bellevue West won the first set 25-23 on a kill by Madelyn Anderson, and Papio head coach Priscila Petersen said the Thunderbirds serving caught the Monarchs.

“They came out there firing, mixing up their shots hitting-wise, definitely caught us off guard a couple of times on defense,” Petersen said. “That’s something that we need to work on our end and adapt better with that.”

Thunderbirds head coach Christian Krajicek thought her team showed a lot of grit.

“We showed a lot of no-quit attitude and that’s what we’re focusing on this year is just making sure that we keep the ball in play and keep it up defensively, which I think we do a really good job at,” Krajicek said. “We just need to focus on more of our offensive game for sure.”

Krajicek said she thought the Thunderbirds did a “really good job” keeping the big hitters like Glaser, Mia Tvardy and Anna Sis out of the game in the first set. But after the first set, the three hitters overcame a slow start and each played an important role.

“Mia had a huge performance and we can get her the ball anytime, it’s huge,” Petersen said. “Anna Sis, Morgan Glaser on the outside, they do a great job taking care of the ball, mixing up their shots. They play an important role for our team too.”

In the second set, the Monarchs thoroughly controlled the game, cruising to a 25-11 win.

Set three was more even and after a 7-4 start for the Monarchs, mostly went back-and-forth. Neither team led by more than two points, and the Thunderbirds even led 22-20. But on a kill by Sis, the Monarchs finished off a 25-23 third-set win to take a 2-1 set lead.

The fourth set was another dominant one for the Monarchs, who jumped ahead 15-3 and cruised to a 25-10 set win to take the victory in the match, three sets to one.

The loss drops the Thunderbirds to 0-6, with their next match perhaps the toughest of their season against defending state champions Papio South on the road on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

"We told these guys, this is nothing but great experience for them," Krajicek said. "Coming from not having one returner on the on the team, you know, I just told him every single step we need to focus on continuing to get better."