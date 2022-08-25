 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL: Young Thunderbirds aim to be competitive, experience growth

Thunderbirds volleyball

Bellevue West head coach Christina Krajicek (fourth from left) coaches the Thunderbirds during their two-set win over Platteview in a Jamboree in Springfield on Monday, Aug. 22.

 Peter Burtnett

With just one senior and three juniors, Bellevue West will be challenged by inexperience this fall.

Head coach Christina Krajicek said the Thunderbirds’ big focus is to “take every match for what it is” and experience growth after “every single match.”

“We’re a very young team, so we’re gonna have a lot of new exposures, but our main goal is just to continue to be competitive and even more competitive after every match,” Krajicek said. 

The Thunderbirds began competition on Monday, Aug. 22, in a Jamboree at Platteview, beating the hosts in two sets after winning in two over Concordia. 

“I was extremely pleased,” Krajicek said. “We have a lot of young kids out there and so there are a lot of nerves, but I’m very proud of how they manage that and continue to fight throughout the entire match.”

Along with handling inexperience, Krajicek said the Thunderbirds will need to manage the pace of the game, which will increase.

“I think we have a lot of girls who are very knowledgeable about the game,” she said. “They’re very willing to learn, and they just love the game. Hopefully, we’ll just continue to see them grow.”

Of the few upperclassmen, Krajicek expects junior Kayla Eggiman and lone senior Heather Fogarty to lead the way.

“Both of them are going to do a great job of leading this team,” Krajicek said. “They had very good seniors to look up to in years past, so I know they’re excited about this role and they’re looking forward to being able to take that leadership on for themselves.”

The Thunderbirds will begin the regular season by hosting an invitational on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. Games will be against Millard West at 4 p.m., Skutt Catholic at 7 p.m., and Millard North at 9 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday matchups to be determined by their finish in pool play. 

