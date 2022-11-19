Volunteers, private donations come together to rejuvenate Bellevue park

Volunteers helped plant a pollinator-friendly native garden in a vacant Bellevue park.

They gathered Friday, Oct. 28, at Mason Park, located near the intersection of Harvell Drive and Logan Avenue near the Bellevue Public Library.

Carol Blood, a state senator from Bellevue who was running for governor, has organized the project over the past several years. She said volunteers and donations are being used to keep taxpayers from footing the bill.

“From the beginning, I have asked the community to pitch in so that there isn’t a cost to taxpayers for the design and installation of the park,” Blood said. “With the support of local businesses and residents, we have been able to attain the donations necessary to create a sustainable, low-maintenance educational park and pavilion with no expense from the city.”

The park, located across the street from Bellevue East High School, had four swings surrounded by a pit of sand. Blood began efforts in 2016 — as a private citizen, when she was still on the Bellevue City Council — to revitalize the park, securing $90,000 worth of donations, services and in-kind donations. Efforts were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding, and planting at the park had to wait for cooler temperatures.

The volunteer effort resulted in the planting of more than $10,000 worth of pollinator-friendly native plants. Using sustainable design, with assistance from the nonprofit Omaha Permaculture, the park will have lower maintenance costs for Bellevue taxpayers in the future.

“We will have the plants labeled, an educational pavilion and an area for edible plants,” Blood said. “The park will be available for tours, youth groups and classrooms for educational opportunities.”

Blood, who was unsuccessful in her bid to become governor, said the timing was inconvenient, with precious days remaining in the general election campaign calendar. But she said the “planets finally aligned” allowing for the project after a long, hot summer.

“We had the ability to get these plants in before winter starts,” she said. “It would be really irresponsible of me to not do it.”

The delays in the Mason Park project resulted in a larger expense for the effort, Blood said. The effort lost their initial grant, as well as an initial group of volunteers.

“It’s it’s just been a comedy of errors from the very beginning,” she said.

But, in the end, it’s the result that counts. State Farm agent Matt Ricchini, Brian Fox of Cornhusker Auto Wash and others helped put together the funding, and volunteers came out to get the job done.

Next steps include installing an accessible sidewalk and benches, along with a pavilion. A small parking lot for the park is also planned, although funding has not been secured for that yet.

“We just want to make sure that we do it right,” Blood said. “It’s a win-win for everyone involved.