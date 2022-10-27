Volunteers sought for public planting project Friday morning

Volunteers are invited to join a public planting effort Friday morning in a vacant Bellevue park.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Mason Park, located near the intersection of Harvell Drive and Logan Avenue near the Bellevue Public Library.

Participants of all ages are welcome and asked to bring gloves, shovels and trowels.

Carol Blood, a state senator from Bellevue who is also running for governor, has organized the project for several years. She said in a news release Thursday that volunteers and donations are being used to keep taxpayers from footing the bill.

“From the beginning, I have asked the community to pitch in so that there isn’t a cost to taxpayers for the design and installation of the park,” Blood said. “With the support of local businesses and residents, we have been able to attain the donations necessary to create a sustainable, low-maintenance educational park and pavilion with no expense from the city.”

The park, located across the street from Bellevue East High School, had four swings surrounded by a pit of sand. Blood began efforts in 2016 — as a private citizen, when she still on the Bellevue City Council — to revitalize the park, securing $90,000 worth of donations, services and in-kind donations. Efforts were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding, and planting at the park had to wait for cooler temperatures.

“We’ve had a lot of hurdles to this project, but we are thrilled the planets have finally aligned so we can complete the work needed to create this public space for our residents," Blood said.

Friday's efforts will include the installation of more than $10,000 worth of pollinator-friendly native plants. Using sustainable design, with assistance from the nonprofit Omaha Permaculture, the park will have lower maintenance costs for Bellevue taxpayers in the future.

"We will have the plants labeled, an educational pavilion and an area for edible plants," Blood said. "The park will be available for tours, youth groups and classrooms for educational opportunities."