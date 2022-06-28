Voting Tuesday in Nebraska’s 1st District special election? What you need to know

Voters in Nebraska’s revamped 1st Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday for a rare special election to decide who will represent them for the rest of the year in the U.S. House.

Only one race is on the ballot, between State Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln. The winner will replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March after being convicted of three felonies.

Here’s a primer to help 1st District voters prepare for the state’s first House special election since 1951, after 3rd District Rep. Karl Stefan died:

Who gets to vote?

Registered voters in all of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton Counties, along with voters in parts of Polk and Sarpy Counties, make up Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

What’s changed?

Most of Papillion and La Vista have been moved into the Lincoln-centric 1st District. Saunders County has been moved out of the 1st District, into the Omaha-based 2nd District.

Where to vote?

Check your polling place on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website. Just enter your name and address: https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/

When to vote?

Polling places in Nebraska’s 1st District are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

What if I got an early ballot?

Early voting ballots must be returned before the polls close Tuesday. They must be taken directly to your county election office or dropped in an approved early-ballot drop box in your home county by 8 p.m. CDT. An employee or volunteer will ensure that every ballot returned on time is counted.

People casting early ballots can check the status of their ballots on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website: https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/

What if I have a problem while voting?

Call your local county election office. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office says every polling place should have information posted with the phone number of the local election office.

How to check results?

The first results will start rolling in at 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday. The best place to look for results in the special election is likely the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.nebraska.gov

When will final results be available?

Officials expect certification of the special election vote to take two to three weeks, instead of the typical five weeks, because the election is limited to one race in a dozen counties. Provisional ballots must be counted by July 8. That means Nebraska could send a certified result to Washington, D.C., in July.