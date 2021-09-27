 Skip to main content
Week five area football scores
Week 5 area Football Scores

Week 5 area Football Scores

Roncalli Catholic (2-3) 42 Gross Catholic (1-4) 28

Wahoo(3-2) 22 Platteview (3-2) 7

Bellevue West (4-1) 49 Kearney (2-3) 13

Papillion-LaVista South (2-3) 30 Lincoln Southwest (1-4) 11

Elkhorn South (4-1) 45, Papillion-LaVista (2-3) 14

