Welch, Yoder face off for Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Bellevue architect Bruce Yoder is facing off against incumbent Kathy Welch for the Bellevue City Council Ward 4 seat.

Candidate Profile: Bruce Yoder For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Yoder missed the filing deadline to run against Welch in 2018. After an unsuccessful run for the council’s at-large seat in the 2020 primary, he said he is running again this fall to be “representative of all and provide equal opportunities for those of all economic statuses.”

“To me, it’s all about making our community better,” Yoder said.

Yoder said he has grown increasingly frustrated by a lack of progress in the revitalization of Bellevue. Part of the reason he moved to the city in 2008 was the plans for Fort Crook Road, envisioned as “Bellevue’s Destination Corridor.”

“I thought that was really exciting to see. Bellevue had it going on,” Yoder said. “There has been little improvement in 14 years. The project is not even permitted yet.”

As Yoder is working on civic projects both locally and regionally, including a community center and library in Columbus, he said that he wants to see a similar level of commitment from his town on creating public facilities, recreation and areas for small businesses.

He said keeping spending local is important for city revenues, but “you can’t quite get everything you need in Bellevue.”

“Everyone that lives in Bellevue, we know our community is great,” he said. “But where’s the amenities? Where is the shopping?”

Yoder said he recognizes the council is not filled with architects or city engineers. But his experience in planning, zoning and development would help speed Bellevue’s redevelopment and growth.

“They are not familiar with these mechanisms that we could use, and I think that is where one of my strong points is,” he said.

Candidate Profile: Kathy Welch For Member of Bellevue City Council Ward 4

Welch, a local real estate agent running for her second term, said city planning and projects come down to financing.

“It’s a matter of are you going to fund the fire department or are you going to help take care of the Fort Crook corridor?” Welch said. “You are going to fund the fire department first, because public safety is number one. We want our citizens to feel safe.”

She said Bellevue has a fully staffed police department and increased funding for first responders. Bellevue’s recent annexations added to the tax base, allowing the city to work on long-delayed projects, including the municipal sewer system and a new facility for the library.

“We’ve had a lot of projects that have been tabled, and as they say, the can was kicked down the road,” Welch said. “At some point, you’re at the end of the road.”

The recent announcement of the new Bridge Flats mixed-use building in Olde Towne — dubbed “The Frontier District” — is a glimpse of the planned projects the city will lay out in the near future, Welch said.

Planning for the Fort Crook Road corridor has become a priority as well.

“During this administration, we took it off the shelf, dusted it off, and went back to HDR and said ‘let’s revitalize this’,” she said.

The City of Omaha, Omaha Metro transit authority, Metropolitan Area Planning Authority and others have joined Bellevue at the table in moving the plan forward, Welch said.

During her first term, Welch said she has worked diligently to provide outreach and leadership in the community, leading up the sidewalk task force and acting as a liaison with the Sarpy County Museum. She even held a backyard cookout with neighbors to discuss speeding on Bellevue streets.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in the past four years, and I would like another four years to keep that progress going, because that end vision is amazing,” Welch said.

Bellevue’s Ward 4 currently represents the north-central portion of the city, including areas generally west of Bellevue Boulevard, east of 25th Street and north of Cornhusker Road.