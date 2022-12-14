 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLING

WRESTLING: Bears ravage through triangular at Platteview as boys remain undefeated in duals

SPRINGFIELD – The Omaha Bryan Bears ravaged their way through Ralston and triangular host Platteview on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Although the Bryan girls lost 24-18 to Ralston, they won 21-12 over the hosts, led by pins from Maria Narvarez and Belen Rauda.

Against the Rams, the Bryan boys cruised to a 54-23 win, with pins from Mi`khel Thomas, Cristan Carrillo, Cree Soe, Leo Chavez, Ross Bratetic, Mohamed Salat and Jamie Sterling.

Bratetic and Salat went the distance in their matches, while the others – aside from Soe – pinned their opponent in the first round.

The host Trojans went down even easier, 59-18, though seven matches were won by forfeit. 

In contested matches, Thomas and Sterling won by pin, while Abdirahman Unle won by tech fall (23-8).

Omaha Bryan remains undefeated at 7-0 in duals, next competing in the Ralston Invitational on Friday, Dec. 16.

