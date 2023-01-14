WRESTLING: Four golds split between Bellevue East and West at Metro Tournament

Four high school wrestlers in Bellevue, two Chieftains and Thunderbirds apiece, won gold medals at the girls and boys Metro Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Both winners from Bellevue East were girls wrestlers, as Elaina Fletcher (105, 13-6) and Jayda Parker (155, 22-2) placed first.

Fletcher pinned three opponents and won by major decision (11-3), while Parker continued her dominance this season with four pins coming within 11:40, ranking third in most pins, least time.

Fletcher’s gold medal was her first this year, while Parker won her third.

Hailey Knight (125, 9-6) and Jamela Khaitov (145, 11-8) both placed third for the Chieftain girls.

LaBrian Parker (152, 23-10) placed third for the boys and Mason Chandler (182, 21-6) fourth.

For Bellevue West, boys wrestlers Tanner Hosick (138, 25-2) and Grant Moraski (170, 24-2) both won gold for the fourth time this season.

Hosick pinned his first two opponents before winning by decision (5-1) and major decision (10-2) before pinning Jaron Cannon Jr. from Omaha North in the semifinals.

In the first-place match, Hosick won by sudden victory (4-3) decided by a locked hands call to win gold.

Moraski pinned Marshal Chandler from Bellevue East and won by tech fall (17-1) to reach the quarterfinals.

From there, he pinned Chase Myers (Omaha Westside) within 30 seconds and won by major decision (13-3) over Papio South’s Brody Wilson in the semifinals.

Against Millard South’s Aiden Robertson, Moraski held on for a close 3-2 decision victory.

The TBirds also got fourth-place finishes from Creighton Jongeling (132, 11-9) and Ryland Schweiss (220, 13-13).

From Omaha Bryan, top-ranked 106-pound boys wrestler Abdi Unle (31-2) cruised into the first-place match, where he narrowly lost 4-2 to Kiernan Meink (31-5) from Millard South.

Jamie Sterling (145, 32-4) placed third with five pins – tied-most at the Metro Tournament – while Ross Bratetic (126, 26-10) and Jordan Juma (152, 27-7) placed fourth.

Cree Soe (120, 31-4) earned fifth place, and both Mohamed Mohamed (113, 21-7) and Mi`khel Thomas (195, 16-16) placed sixth.

Belen Rauda (145, 9-13) placed fourth for the girls, and Sugei Rivera (135, 11-10) was fifth.

Bryan head coach Jason Susnjar was also named the NSWCA Coach of the Year.