WRESTLING: Fourth-place finish for hosts at Bellevue West Invitational after loss to Omaha Bryan

In the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday, Dec. 9, the host Thunderbirds finished fourth, while Omaha Gross finished ninth but earned an individual first-place finish.

For the Cougars, Tommy Gilbert won the 182-pound group, racking up three wins before coming back from 5-2 down after two rounds to win 8-7 over Papio South’s Trace Marco.

Dom Reed (120) finished second, Cooper Franks (126) fourth, and Brayden Herring (132) third to round out the top-five finishes for Omaha Gross.

For the TBirds, Tanner Hosick (138) won 12-2 in each of his five matches, three by pins. Grant Moraski (170) also won by the same scoreline to top his group with four pins.

Creighton Jongling (132), Nate Hudec (182) and Xzavier Gurrola-Kastens (195) all finished in the top five of their groups.

As a team, the Thunderbirds finished fourth with 120 points.

On Tuesday, Bellevue West and Omaha Bryan won against Lincoln Northeast, with the Bears dominating 61-16 over the TBirds in the triangular.

Earlier in the week, the Bears girls wrestling team won their first dual in program history, 24-6 over the Rockets.

Earlier in the week, the Bears girls wrestling team won their first dual in program history, 24-6 over the Rockets.

Next up, the Cougars wrestle against Douglas County West at home on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., while the TBirds have a week off before the Ralston Invitational on Friday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.