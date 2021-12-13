Check It Out: Gretna happenings

Here’s what’s happening at the Gretna Public Library:

Quick & Easy Games Videos are available all month as of Nov. 1. Do you need some games that are quick to learn, easy to play anywhere and stretch your kids’ strategy and problem-solving skills? Look no further! We’ll show you four options that will keep them entertained and learning wherever they go. Pick up a Games & Puzzles Kit to get printed materials for these games and more, including DIY puzzle and DIY brain teasers. All the games and videos can be played without the kit.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

A number of teen events are also scheduled for November:

Popcorn Ball Tutorial will be available on Monday, Nov. 29 via Facebook. These sweet snacks are a classic holiday treat and will make you a hit at any holiday party you bring one to!

The library also offers a number of events for adults each month:

The library offers personalized book lists for adult titles. It may take a few weeks to curate a list. To receive recommendations, complete the online survey at gretnapubliclibrary.org/adult.

The Gretna Community Events Calendar is available at gretnaevents.com. The online calendar was created through a partnership between the library and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Gretna Public Library’s main library hours are as follows: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Gretna Children’s Library hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Both branches are closed on Sundays.