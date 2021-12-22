Check It Out: Gretna Public Library happenings

Here’s what’s happening at the Gretna Public Library:

The Winter Reading Program is open to all ages, from infants to adults. Play some BINGO and win prizes. Log into READsquared at gretna.readsquared.com or visit either library for a paper version. Complete BINGOs to win prize books and raffle tickets.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is now open to young children ages 0 to 5. Start your child’s reading journey on the right track and win prizes along the way. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a countrywide initiative to encourage parents to read with their children as one of the best ways to prepare kids for school. Stop by the library to find out how to join the fun. A thousand books is not as far away as you might think.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

No storytimes will be held the weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

The library also offers a number of events for adults each month:

As the Page Turns Book Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the main library. This month’s book is “One Day in December” by Josie Silver. There are no spots available in the book club at this time.

The library offers personalized book lists for adult titles. It may take a few weeks to curate a list. To receive recommendations, complete the online survey at gretnapubliclibrary.org/adult.

The Gretna Community Events Calendar is available at gretnaevents.com. The online calendar was created through a partnership between the library and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Gretna Public Library’s main library hours are as follows: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Gretna Children’s Library hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Both branches are closed on Sundays.

Both libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Both locations will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.