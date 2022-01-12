Check It Out: Gretna Public Library happenings

Here’s what’s happening at the Gretna Public Library:

Fourth and Fifth Grade Book Club will meet Monday, Jan. 24 at the main library. Copies of the books will be provided to the first eight children who pick them up each month. Stop by either library to get the next book. More information is available online.

The Winter Reading Program is open to all ages, from infants to adults. Play some BINGO and win prizes. Log into READsquared at gretna.readsquared.com or visit either library for a paper version. Complete BINGOs to win prize books and raffle tickets. The program runs through Feb. 28.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is now open to young children ages 0 to 5. Start your child’s reading journey on the right track and win prizes along the way. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a countrywide initiative to encourage parents to read with their children as one of the best ways to prepare kids for school. Stop by the library to find out how to join the fun. A thousand books is not as far away as you might think.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

The library offers teen events each month:

The Homemade Cheesy Crackers Tutorial will be shared via the library’s Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 13. Watch the video to learn how to make your own cheesy crackers (a la Cheez-Its or Goldfish.) These are delicious snacks and a fun recipe to have in your back pocket for any sleepover or fun event on the horizon.

High School Book Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at the main library. This month’s book will be “This Savage Song” by V.E. Schwab. Copies of the books will be provided to the first 10 who request them through registration. You’ll receive an email with information on when to pick your book up after you sign up. Registration is required.

Teen Game Night will be held via Zoom on Friday, Jan. 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join to play “Among Us.” Zoom link will be made available closer to the event.

Snowy Mason Jar Luminary Take and Make kits will be available on Monday, Jan. 24. Register on Survey Monkey. The link is available on the teen website. The kits include all the tools necessary to make a wintery mason jar luminary. Tea candle will be included.

Middle School Book Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at the main library. This month’s book will be “Take Me to the River” by Will Hobbs. Copies of the books will be provided to the first 10 who request them through registration. You’ll receive an email with information on when to pick your book up after you sign up. Registration is required.

The library also offers a number of events for adults each month:

Adult Take & Make Kit: Five Field Kono Game and Dalgona Coffee will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18. Try something new and Korean. Each kit includes a Five Field Kono abstract strategy game, instructions on how to play it and dry ingredients and the recipe for the popular Dalgona coffee drink. No registration is required, but kits are limited and will be first come, first serve. Kits are held at the main library.

Shelf Indulgence will be held Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the main library. Meet other book lovers and share what you’ve been reading and gather ideas for what to read next. This book talk will meet in person at the main library’s meeting room an requires registration as spots are limited. Sign up via Survey Monkey on the Adult Services section of the library website.

As the Page Turns Book Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the main library. This month’s book will be “The Center of Everything” by Laura Moriarty. There are no spots available in this book club at this time.

The library offers personalized book lists for adult titles. It may take a few weeks to curate a list. To receive recommendations, complete the online survey at gretnapubliclibrary.org/adult.

The Gretna Community Events Calendar is available at gretnaevents.com. The online calendar was created through a partnership between the library and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Gretna Public Library’s main library hours are as follows: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Gretna Children’s Library hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Both branches are closed on Sundays.

Both libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.