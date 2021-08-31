Chieftains fall flat in season opener

The Bellevue East Chieftains varsity football team opened their 2021-22 season with a road game against Omaha Benson Aug. 27 and lost 7-0.

After about a 45-minute lightning delay Friday, the Chieftains were finally able to play their season opener on what turned out to be a very muggy night. Bellevue East got the ball first but, after a few first downs, had the drive stall due to penalties.

The Chieftains were seemingly in their own way all night as penalties were a recurring problem on offense. Omaha Benson got on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead and, unfortunately for the Chieftains, that’s all the Bunnies would need.

Despite a solid outing from the defense, Bellevue East couldn’t get anything going on offense. Freshman Mikey Gow got the start for the Chieftains at QB and played pretty well considering it was Gow’s first look at a varsity football game. Gavin Zurcher led East’s backfield as the main ball carrier and flashed some quickness and good decision making despite the offense being unable to score.

Head coach Nathan Liess and Bellevue East’s road doesn’t get any easier as they prepare for their next game on Friday. They will be facing the Bellevue West Thunderbirds in the Chieftains first home game of the season in the Battle for Bellevue. Bellevue East will look to end the Thunderbirds recent reign as they’ve been unable to beat the T-Birds since the 2004-05 season.

