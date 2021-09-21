Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

Chapter FK held its monthly meeting on Sept. 10 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 20 sisters in attendance.

Prior to the business meeting, Idella Spann, Marsha Grandick and Westy Nelson prepared a wonderful program on their experiences at Cottey College Vacation School, which they attended in August. Spann and Nelson served as hostesses for Fridays meeting and decorated the tables with Cottey College themed decorations.

Our officers and membership committee met earlier Friday morning, via Zoom, with Bev Templeton, our state official visitor. The meeting went very well and Bev gave our chapter a thumbs up on what we have accomplished, along with some helpful suggestions and tools to make our chapter even better.

A reminder that the international convention is going on now through Saturday. It is being held virtually.

Jan Stone presented Pat Peterson with a beautiful vase of flowers to mark her 75 years as a P.E.O. member. Her daughter, Kip Sherbondy, was also present at the meeting and her 45 years in P.E.O. was also acknowledged.

Our next event is a social to be held on Friday at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Our next business meeting will be on Friday, Oct. 8.