'CODA' heartfelt and family cinema masterpiece

While it is always fun for me to review horrible movies there are some weeks where I do partake in watching good cinema.

I went with a safe choice in the best picture winner at this year’s Oscars, “CODA.”

This review will have some plot spoilers.

I felt the drama at the Oscars overshadowed what I view as one of the best films I have seen in a while.

“CODA” is an acronym that stands for child of deaf adult(s).

Emilia Jones plays Ruby Rossi, a child that is the only hearing member of her family. Both of her parents and her older brother are deaf and use sign language to communicate with each other and the world.

The Rossi family is a fisherman family and often has to rely on Ruby to interpret for them so that they can interact with the other locals.

It is clear in the film that the hearing community sees the Rossi family as the others. Even when visiting a doctor, the look on the physicians implies that he is uncomfortable dealing with deaf patients.

This movie plays heavily with themes of identity. Ruby has a foot in both the hearing world and the deaf world and as a result does not find much peace in either at the start of the movie.

Ruby was teased as a child about the way she talked, she is teased as a high school student from smelling like fish. While she is not teased by her family, she does feel like they view her as a more of a tool than just a person.

What ultimately brings the hearing and deaf communities together is music.

Troy Kotsur delivers a huge performance as Frank Rossi. In one scene, we can see him blasting rap music because he likes the vibrations. In another he questions if his daughter is even good at singing.

The moments between Frank and Ruby genuinely made me tear up and it is music that ultimately brings them closer than they have ever been before. When Frank put his hand on his daughter to feel the vibrations of her singing voice, he begins to tear up — as did I.

Music allows for personal growth in this movie. Ruby starts off as the typical awkward teenager, but by the end of the movie is able confidently perform her music at a college audition.

The best part of the audition?

Ruby’s family came to see her perform and this performance is my personal favorite of the movie as she begins to sign while singing so that her family can enjoy the experience. It essentially shows her ability to live comfortably in the hearing and deaf worlds.

I think that any member of the Rossi family deserved an Oscar nomination. Marlee Matlin turns in a heartfelt performance as Ruby’s mother; while Daniel Durant churns out a fantastic portrayal of the protective older brother who puts too much stress on himself.

Years from now I might forget the exact plot details of “CODA” but I will never forget it how made me feel. This movie is an absolute must see for everybody.

There are a couple mature scenes so I would let the younger kids play outside for this one.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, one bucket being the worst film of the year and five buckets a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“CODA” earns five out of five buckets of popcorn for being a truly fantastic movie.

