Dragon softball outperforming expectations with only two losses

The Gretna Dragons varsity softball team is only about halfway through their 2021-2022 schedule but has already won almost as many games as last year after starting the season 11-2.

After defeating Omaha Westside 14-4 Sept. 1, the Dragons participated in Papillion-La Vista South’s invitational tournament that began on Friday, Sept. 3, and ran over the weekend.

Gretna’s first game of the tournament featured a matchup with the Lincoln Southeast Knights early Friday morning. The Knights only managed one run on the stout Dragon defense as Gretna went on to win the contest easily, 9-1.

Game two of the tournament followed game one on Friday when Gretna took on the Millard West Wildcats. Now on a seven game win streak dating back to Aug. 23, the Dragons were one win away from the PLVS invite championship game. Gretna shut out the Wildcats Friday afternoon 4-0 to advance and play Skutt Catholic for all the marbles.

The Class B powerhouse SkyHawks didn’t look like their normal selves, only scoring four runs, but that would prove to be enough to clinch the tourney championship. Gretna’s offense fell flat as the Dragons lost 4-3, but that might be more attributed to Skutt’s stingy defense and pitching.

The championship round loss to Skutt snapped the Dragons’ eight-game win streak, but Gretna still remains one of the better, and slightly surprising, teams in the Metro. The Dragons now boast an impressive 11-2 record as they get ready to play the Elkhorn Antlers on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Gretna Breeze's press deadline. Gretna’s first matchup with Elkhorn ended in a 10-5 Dragon win back on Aug. 21.

