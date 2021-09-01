Dragons begin season with big win over Lincoln Southwest

The Gretna varsity football team’s first game of the year was supposed to be on the road but, after a schedule change, the Dragons hosted Lincoln Southwest Aug. 27, for its first win of the year.

Gretna’s defense came out hungry and secured a Silverhawks fumble in the first quarter to give the offense great field position. Returning quarterback Zane Flores has garnered a lot of buzz this offseason as he’s expected to have a big year for the Dragons, but it was the O-line that put on an early show with good blocking for several long runs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Flores took a QB sneak up the middle for six points and a Gretna lead early in the second. Crucial sacks and timely defense helped keep the lead for the Dragons entering halftime before Gretna’s special teams blocked a punt early in the third to help the offense punch in another touchdown to go up 14-6.

Lincoln Southwest didn’t go down easily, though. The Silverhawks answered with a score of their own and at the start of the fourth quarter Gretna only held a one-point lead, 14-13. The Dragons leading ball carrier, Mick Huber, would finish the game with a touchdown of his own for Gretna’s 21-13 season-opening win.