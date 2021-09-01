Dragons begin season with big win over Lincoln Southwest

The Gretna varsity football team’s first game of the year was supposed to be on the road but, after a schedule change, the Dragons hosted Lincoln Southwest Aug. 27, for its first win of the year.
Gretna’s defense came out hungry and secured a Silverhawks fumble in the first quarter to give the offense great field position. Returning quarterback Zane Flores has garnered a lot of buzz this offseason as he’s expected to have a big year for the Dragons, but it was the O-line that put on an early show with good blocking for several long runs.
After a scoreless first quarter, Flores took a QB sneak up the middle for six points and a Gretna lead early in the second. Crucial sacks and timely defense helped keep the lead for the Dragons entering halftime before Gretna’s special teams blocked a punt early in the third to help the offense punch in another touchdown to go up 14-6.
Lincoln Southwest didn’t go down easily, though. The Silverhawks answered with a score of their own and at the start of the fourth quarter Gretna only held a one-point lead, 14-13. The Dragons leading ball carrier, Mick Huber, would finish the game with a touchdown of his own for Gretna’s 21-13 season-opening win.
Huber finished with 115 yards on the ground and one touchdown while Flores finished with 138 yards through the air, two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. TJ Silliman was Flores’ favorite target of the evening, he finished with eight receptions and 53 yards.