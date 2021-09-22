Food writer keeps focus local

In an online world of food blogging, food posting, food critique and food criticism, Papillion’s own “Omaha Fattie” stands apart from the maddening din.

Danell Taylor is legitimate. Not “legit” as in real, but “legitimate” as in genuine. The local food writer has become a trusted voice over the past year for thousands of area residents. It is easy to see why. His style is engaging and infectious, fun to read on Facebook and fun to watch on YouTube.

“Food and music, I find, are the two things that bring people together. It’s home,” Taylor said. “You can remember the stuff your parents used to make for you as you grew up. That certain scent of something that takes you back to being a kid.

“I can always remember my mom and dad making the best fried potatoes ever. No matter how much I make them, they don’t taste the same. Or the homemade dinner rolls we had at my grandmother’s. Oh, it’s just memories.”

There is no artifice in his reviews. He tells you why he likes something or why he likes it not-so-much. However, Taylor won’t tear down the food, the restaurant or the staff. There is no delight in presenting a negative review. Not that he backs off a critique, but Taylor will write off a bad dish and try it again later in hopes of a better result.