GIRLS SOCCER: Papillion La Vista South edges out Bellevue East in Metro Tournament opener

All the Thursday opening Metro Tournament games were moved to Friday due to weather. The change in schedule did not seem to affect Papillion La Vista South too much, as it beat Bellevue East 2-1 to advance to the second round of the tournament.

With the wind out of control for the entirety of the matchup, the Titans struck first off of a goal from junior Savanna Solomon to go up 1-0 with 21 minutes left in the first half.

The Chieftains answered back off a free kick goal from senior Layla Vazquez. The game was tied 1-1 headed into the second half.

It did not take long for Papio South to take the lead and momentum back, as Titan senior Abby Ridout nailed a goal with a little over 35 minutes left to play.

The Titans used a smothering defense to hold off Bellevue East to finish the game 2-1.

Papio South coach Jake Watson said Bellevue East is a fantastic team and gave credit to the entire Metro Conference.

"The whole bracket is filled with teams that can beat anybody and we knew that it was gonna be a battle today and we also knew that the wind was gonna be a huge factor, " Watson said.

He said the wind dictated how the Titans played out the game.

For the Titans, it was a tale of two halves.

"When we had the wind in our back, we were able to push the ball wide and get a little bit more creative in the attack, but with the wind in our face, we had to stay narrow and just try and connect passes," Watson said. "Savanna Solomon had a wonderful goal in the first half, that was truly a difference-maker."

The Titans play at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 against Millard West at home.

