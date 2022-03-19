GIRLS SOCCER: Twice as nice for DeFini in overtime win between defending state champions

Defending champions Gretna from Class A and Skutt Catholic from Class B provided a thrilling overtime match on Saturday, with the Dragons emerging as 3-2 victors via a penalty shot by senior Savannah DeFini.

When DeFini stepped up for what would be the winning goal, she didn't feel any nerves.

"I don't really get nervous," DeFini said. "I love taking PKs, it's kind of my thing. I just took that ball, stared right at the goalie (junior Madie Meyer) and put it where I always put it."

Where she "always put it" was in the bottom right corner of the net, and would prove to be the difference in a tense and physical battle.

The call for DeFini's penalty resulted in jeers from the Skyhawks fans, but DeFini thought a couple of other plays, one when she had a clear path to goal and appeared to be pushed in the back, could have resulted in penalties earlier in the game.

"Personally, I think that there should have been two more PKs, but it's how it goes," DeFini said. "You can't control the refs."

While the earlier breakaway didn't pan out, DeFini and her team had a couple of other chances to score and took advantage.

First, sophomore forward Allison Marshall passed a shot from a tight angle on the left side of the goal across the face of the goal into the bottom right corner to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

The Skyhawks answered back almost immediately with a long range rocket from senior midfielder Sydney Wells to even the score two minutes later.

On her breakaway opportunity, DeFini was able to take advantage of the one-on-one with Meyer and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to put the Dragons back on top 2-1 with eight minutes left in the first half.

"That (situation) is a bit more nerve-wracking for me," DeFini said. "Because it's just you and the goalie, you have to put it away for your team, but I feel like when it comes down to the wire, you just place it in the corner, and you have your teammates behind you to have your back."

Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison applauded DeFini for her ability to find the openings between the defense and get behind the last defender when the ball is played through.

"Savannah is huge for us because she demands the attention from two or three defenders," Hutchison said. "The reason our forwards (and) our wings are so successful (and) we're able to play through balls is because the center backs have to focus on Savannah and she brings them into the middle, opening those (outside) lanes.

"She's amazing getting behind the ball, she just has a knack for it. She's a natural talent."

Hutchison added that her ability isn't something that can be coached but that the player has to have a feel for.

"She's a great finisher, she does work on defensive end, all around. There's a reason why she's a success, because she does things the right way. So we're blessed to have her, I'm really happy that she's on our team."

The Dragons went into halftime leading 2-1, but the Skyhawks didn't go away.

After a quite first 20 minutes in the second half, Skyhawks junior midfielder Tess Behrens scored from a long-distance free kick as the ball slipped into the back of the net to even the score at 2.

Even with the tough game, DeFini said she'd "rather have a challenge because it makes you grow as a player" in comparison to their 10-0 win over Omaha Northwest on Thursday.

"It makes you grow as a team, it challenges your chemistry, it challenges what you do, and (in) those easy games, you don't learn, you learn from challenges," DeFini said. "And I feel like we grew and learned and we're onto our next game."

Neither team scored over the last 14 minutes of regulation, and the game went into overtime.

"Going into overtime, I just said, 'Hey, we got to keep the positive energy going and trust the person on the field next to you," DeFini said. "And I think that the team chemistry is just really big between our team and we pulled through, we found a way to win."

That "way to win" came when junior midfielder Ava Makovicka was fouled in the box and then DeFini converted the penalty.

"I thought the penalty is probably the right call," Hutchison said. "It was a physical game the entire time," there were three yellow cards against Gretna, one against Skutt by the end of the game, "and Ava did a great job. She got into the box and she put herself in position where something like that can happen."

Hutchison added that the Dragons try to put the opposing team in a position where they could make a mistake.

DeFini then converted the penalty and the Dragons held onto a 3-2 win to improve to 2-0 and pick up a tough win.

"We knew coming in the season we're gonna have to have players find roles," Hutchison said. "We lost a lot last year, some great leaders, some great players. These kinds of games make our current roster fill those roles. Someone has to step up, someone has to be the voice... the playmaker....

"This just hastens the process of filling those leadership roles. So (I'm) really proud of them. It's good for us. We love these games. Games like the last one, we come in, we handle our business, but these are the ones that we embrace. These are the big time games and it's good for us to get it early in the season."

As defending champions and favored to repeat, Hutchison said blocking out the noise will be a "constant theme for us" and that his team "cannot listen to the outside stuff."

"(With) the amount of talent, the amount of experience, the type of players we have overall, wins and losses, that's too simple," Hutchison said. "Score line's too simple. We just have to handle our own process.

"Do we do the little things right? Do we execute on the game plan if we do those things, the rankings, the wins, all that stuff takes care of itself, but but we try to look internally because we know every opponent's gonna come at us. They want to beat us they want to win."

Next up, the Dragons will host 1-1 Millard South, who they beat 5-0 last year, at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

