GIRLS TENNIS: Previewing the Papillion La Vista season

Papillion La Vista

The Monarchs have the potential to go deep in tournaments with their No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles players.

Coach Mariana Hurst said she believe as the year progresses the team will continue to improve and compete well.

“I hope by the end of the season we will at least play to our potential and possibly surpass it,” Hurst said. “We have four to five multi-sport athletes that will give us an edge over some other teams.”

Senior Sofia Hurst will bring back the most experience for the Monarchs. Sofia is a smart player with the ability to set up points well and have accurate serve placement. Sofia’s stroke and volley mechanics are solid as well, Hurst said.

Sofia will also have junior Haley Wilwerding as her partner for the second year and both will have an opportunity to take the lady Monarchs deep in tournaments and at the state tournament.

Hurst said Wilwerding returns to the team much more improved and confident.

“She has gotten stronger and has gained a lot of knowledge about how to compete at a high level in doubles,” Hurst said.

Other Monarchs to watch out for this year include Natalia Vazquez, Emmie Wills and Soleil Chung.

The Monarchs start the season on March 22 at Millard West High School.

Attempts to reach Papillion La Vista South for the preview weren’t immediately successful.

