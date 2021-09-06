Gretna remains undefeated after big win over the Eagles

The Gretna Dragons varsity football team has improved to 2-0 after another big win, this time a 31-8 defeat of the Omaha Central Eagles at home on Friday night, Sept. 3.

The Dragons defense was the talk of the night as they only surrendered eight total points to a very talented and scrappy Omaha Central team. Gretna was the first, and only, to score in the first quarter after a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

One of the Metro’s top quarterback prospects, Zane Flores, got off to a rhythmic start at the helm of the Dragon offense. Several pass plays of 20 yards plus helped the Dragons score another touchdown before halftime and take a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

Head coach Mike Kayl and company returned to the gridiron for the second half with the same mentality as the first and it paid off. Gretna only scored three points in the third quarter, making it 17-0 entering the fourth, but sealed the deal with a 14-point fourth quarter to win 31-8.

Flores finished the evening with an 80% completion rate, 218 passing yards and one touchdown while the Dragons main back, Mick Huber, finished with 71 yards on nine carries and one touchdown as well. Joe Roll was Flores’ favorite target of the evening, snagging four passes for over 70 yards and one touchdown.

The Dragons improve to 2-0 on the 2021-2022 regular season as they await their next opponent this upcoming Friday. Gretna will host the 1-1 Papillion-La Vista South Titans on Sept. 10 in hopes of improving to 3-0 for the second straight year.

