Gretna softball team riding five game win streak

The Gretna Dragons varsity softball team continues to surprise as they are now riding a five-game win streak after winning three tournament games on Aug. 28.

Gretna’s week began with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Millard North team on Aug. 24. The Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snag the comeback victory over the Mustangs.

The Dragons then traveled to Lincoln where they played three tourney games on Saturday, with game one coming at 9 a.m. against Lincoln North Star. Gretna’s mistake-free defense and well-rounded pitching staff pushed the Dragons to a 7-3 victory for their third win in a row.

Game two of the triple-header featured a matchup with Grand Island but yielded similar results. The Dragons were able to stay hot at the plate with big bats as their defense once again proved their worth amidst the 9-5 win.

Gretna then played North Platte for their third and final game of the weekend. With their four-game win streak on the line, Gretna proceeded to pour in 12 runs on the Bulldogs for an eight-run win, 12-4.

The Dragons are riding high right now as they’ve won five in a row and boast an impressive 8-1 record. Gretna’s softball squad only won 13 games last year and will seemingly surpass that number barring a face-plant finish. The Dragons were scheduled to play Elkhorn on Tuesday, after the Breeze's press deadline, before playing Westside today, Wednesday.

