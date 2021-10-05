 Skip to main content
11 trees planted in Leo Royal Park
Eleven trees were planted in Leo Royal Park on Saturday, through the Free Trees for Fall Planting program.

The Gretna Arbor Society received the trees through the program — an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum — for the project.

The program was started as a way to stop a decline of most Nebraska community forests, compounded by issues including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. In addition to planting more trees, program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska.

The program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting and is supported by the statewide arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and a U.S. Forest Service Landscape Restoration grant received by the Nebraska Forest Service.

At Saturday’s planting, seven Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board members were joined by nine volunteers from Makovicka Physical Therapy offices to plant a variety of trees: one yellow buckeye, one sycamore, one ironwood, two Kentucky coffeetree, two baldcypress, one cottonless cottonwood, two Buckley oak and one shingle oak.

The trees were obtained from Great Plains Nursery in Weston, Nebraska.

