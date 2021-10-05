11 trees planted in Leo Royal Park

Amy Nakai, Casey Buresh and Joel Makovicka water in a freshly-planted tree Saturday in Gretna's Leo Royal Park. Volunteers from Makovicka Physical Therapy joined the Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board to plant 11 trees in the park over the weekend.
Taylor Morrow, left, and Chelsea Popken from Makovicka Physical Therapy join Missy Ragatz, member of the Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board, in planting a tree at Leo Royal Park on Saturday morning. The tree was one of 11 obtained by the Arbor Society from the Free Trees for Falling Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
Casey Buresh of Makovicka Physical Therapy, left, and Amy Nakai, certified Nebraska arborist and Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board member, work together to plant a tree Saturday in Gretna's Leo Royal Park.
John Wolken, Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board member, removes a Rootmaker bag from a tree Saturday. The tree was one of 11 planted in Leo Royal Park over the weekend.
The Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board and Makovicka Physical Therapy staff gather in Leo Royal Park on Saturday morning for a fall tree planting.
Gretna Arbor Society Chairperson and certified Nebraska arborist Jim Keepers, center, demonstrates how to properly remove a Rootmaker bag on Saturday at a fall tree planting in Leo Royal Park. Volunteers from Makovicka Physical Therapy joined members of the Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board for the annual effort.
Eleven trees were planted in Leo Royal Park on Saturday, through the Free Trees for Fall Planting program.
The Gretna Arbor Society received the trees through the program — an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum — for the project.
The program was started as a way to stop a decline of most Nebraska community forests, compounded by issues including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. In addition to planting more trees, program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska.
The program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting and is supported by the statewide arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and a U.S. Forest Service Landscape Restoration grant received by the Nebraska Forest Service.
At Saturday’s planting, seven Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board members were joined by nine volunteers from Makovicka Physical Therapy offices to plant a variety of trees: one yellow buckeye, one sycamore, one ironwood, two Kentucky coffeetree, two baldcypress, one cottonless cottonwood, two Buckley oak and one shingle oak.
The trees were obtained from Great Plains Nursery in Weston, Nebraska.
