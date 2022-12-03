17 GMS students named to All-State Band

This class set a new school record with 17 students selected as full participants and two named as alternates. Four students even earned the honor of being First Chair of their section.

These students will travel to Kearney on Jan. 6. They will rehearse under the baton of Karen Fannin, Director of Bands at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and then present a concert on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the exquisite Performing Arts building on the campus of Kearney High School.