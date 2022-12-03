 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17 GMS students named to All-State Band

2023 8th Grade All-State from GMS.jpg

A new school record of 17 Gretna Middle School eighth graders and two alternates were named to the All-State Band. Front row, from left: Arya Thompson, First Chair oboe; Charlotte Cullison, trumpet; Bri Wegner, First Chair trumpet; Audra Blessen, trumpet alternate. Middle, from left: Nick Leiker, trumpet; Lily Bock, trombone; Kaylee Frederick, First Chair bassoon; Veronica Kerr, baritone; Kailyn Nakai, clarinet); Miriam Shaffer, percussion. Back, from left: Evie Nelson, horn alternate; CJ Waters, trombone; Brock Tangen, baritone sax; Tom Lacey, First Chair trombone; Bri Falgione, bass clarinet; Luke Winchester, tuba; Juliette Lilla, tenor sax. Not pictured: Lydia Driewer, horn); Beth Wegner, clarinet.

 COURTESY CHRIS TUCKER, GMS

The results for the 2023 eighth grade All-State Band were recently announced, and Gretna Middle School had tremendous representation.

This class set a new school record with 17 students selected as full participants and two named as alternates. Four students even earned the honor of being First Chair of their section.

These students will travel to Kearney on Jan. 6. They will rehearse under the baton of Karen Fannin, Director of Bands at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and then present a concert on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the exquisite Performing Arts building on the campus of Kearney High School.

