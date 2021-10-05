$2,500 grant to promote reading at ACMS

Seventh graders at Aspen Creek Middle School will soon see an influx of new reading options on their classroom shelves.

Brad Feeken, seventh grade reading teacher at ACMS, was awarded a $2,500 grant last week. Woodhouse offered the $2,500 grants to local K-12 schools through its Cash in for Schools partnership with KETV.

Feeken applied for the grant earlier this year, learning in late September he was selected as a grant recipient. A $2,500 check was presented to Feeken on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Aspen Creek Middle School.

“We want to strengthen their love and passion for reading and gain as many steps as they can for their high school careers, so that this love of reading will last for their whole life,” Feeken said.

He said the grant will help to “greater enhance” his classroom library and ebooks, “having books available in our school to students at all times.”

“The nice thing about that is we’re 1-to-1, so with ebooks, they can check out the book on their iPad and have that book readily available,” Feeken said. “It’s just going to enhance novels for our students.”

Feeken said he hopes to add a number of books that he has read and knows his students will like to the classroom and virtual libraries.