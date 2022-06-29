 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 community blood drives coming up in Gretna community

The Gretna American Legion Post 216 is organizing a community blood drive for the American Red Cross on Monday, July 11, with appointments form 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Donations can be made at the legion club at 11690 S. 216th St. Call Kathy Iske at 402-332-3827 to make an appointment.

Additionally, the Little Giants Foundation is holding a blood drive for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at 802 Village Square. Visit ncbbherohub.club to schedule an appointment.

