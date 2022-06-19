2 Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29

Two teenagers from Gretna died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa.
A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene following the collision of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler there riding in and a 2021 Dodge Charger, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.
The Jeep driver, Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha, and two other passengers, Hannah Devitt, 18, of Omaha, and a 15-year-old girl from Omaha were all taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
The driver and the 15-year-old girl were flown by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. All five of the Jeep's occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Investigators determined that the Jeep was northbound on I-29 about 7:40 p.m. when it collided with a northbound Dodge Charger being driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska. Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled over.
The Jeep came to a rest on its roof and the Dodge Charger came to a halt upright in a field. No injuries to Martinez were reported.
Iowa State Patrol troopers said alcohol use contributed to the crash which remains under investigation. Percival is about 40 miles south of Omaha.