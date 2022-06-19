2 Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene following the collision of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler there riding in and a 2021 Dodge Charger, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The Jeep driver, Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha, and two other passengers, Hannah Devitt, 18, of Omaha, and a 15-year-old girl from Omaha were all taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.