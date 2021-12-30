2021: A Year in Review

Annexation goes through after years-long legal battle

Proposed in late 2017, the recent annexation package includes nearly 3,000 acres and thousands of new residents. Landmarks like Sapp Bros. and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch are now officially be inside city limits, as will subdivisions such as Standing Stone and Lincoln Place.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Gretna in late May, reversing a district court decision that had originally sided with Sarpy County, which claimed that Gretna could not legally annex agricultural land in its sweep to bring the city limits to Interstate 80.

Following the ruling, Sarpy County filed a rehearing request. That request was denied in mid-July.

Along with helping Gretna become a City of the First Class — a legal designation for cities with a population of 5,000 or more, affording the city various liberties and ensuring that Gretna cannot be annexed by a larger city — the annexation will help the city manage its future growth.

Kooistra retires; Dennison steps up

Former City administrator Jeff Kooistra retired in mid-April. He had spent 43 years in city government, the past eight in Gretna.

He served as city administrator in five towns, most in Iowa, before coming to Gretna in January 2013. Over the years, Kooistra oversaw the downtown renovation project, the construction of the new Public Works facility, a sprawling annexation proposal, the paving of both 204th and 216th streets and numerous sewer and water extensions, mostly recently through involvement with the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency.

He participated in the PEL study for the potential 192nd Street interchange and was instrumental in the Gretna Crossing Park project.

Paula Dennison was hired as Gretna’s city administrator in early May.

Dennison brought more than 25 years of public service to Gretna — a majority of that time spent in Stillwater, Oklahoma, most recently as the assistant city manager. Dennison has a strong background in economic and community development where she worked with developing master and redevelopment plans, created comprehensive annexation plans, completed comprehensive subdivision updates to regulations and zoning ordinances and established Stillwater’s first business improvement and special services district.

Her first day on the job was June 1.

Football team wins first championship

Defense wins championships. This time-old moniker rang true on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as the Gretna High School football team gutted out a 7-3 win in Class A state championship game against defending champs Omaha Westside.

The Gretna defense shined throughout the night and made a final stand at the five-yard line with two seconds left in the game.

The first and only touchdown of the game was scored by Gretna in the fourth quarter.

Harvest Hills Elementary School opens

Gretna’s newest elementary building — Harvest Hills Elementary School — opened on Aug. 12 for the 2021-2022 school year. The school is located near 192nd Street and Schram Road.

One Act takes state

Gretna High School earned its 28th state championship title for its One Act performance of “Confessions of a Dirty Blonde.”

The performance earned perfect scores from all three judges at the 2021 NSAA Class A Play Production Championship, held on Friday, Dec. 10. Three perfect scores were also earned at the district competition.

GHS has earned back-to-back wins since its move to the District A competition in 2008, also winning consecutive championships in the B division from 2002 to 2007, among others in the past.

New fire station opens

Gretna’s third fire station opened near 218th Street and Capehart Road in early November.

The $6 million fire station is designed with the future in mind, as reflected by a number of amenities. The facility has a large kitchen and dining area, 12 bedrooms and shared bathrooms for overnight stays, on-site laundry, a gym, office and training areas, storage and more.

Gretna Crossing Park project underway

A groundbreaking was held May 4 at Gretna Crossing Park.

The massive park project will include the existing fields, trails, a fishing pond, a multi-million dollar aquatics and recreation center and much more.

Grading, roadway and utility work is underway and expected to continue through August 2022. Capehart Road improvements are set to begin in March 2022 and run through November 2022.

Work on the ballfields and passive park will begin later this year in September and continue through April 2023. The community recreation and aquatics facility work began this fall and will continue through May 2023.

GPL will no longer fine for late materials

The Gretna Public Library no longer fines its patrons for late materials.

The change was made in late October after the library was able to pilot the idea for more than a year. When the library buildings remained largely closed to the public, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no fines were assessed for late materials.

Though fines are not assessed for late materials, being a responsible library user is still encouraged. When patrons sign up for a library card, the application says they will adhere to library policies, which include returning items on time.

