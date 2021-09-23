2021 Free Tree Giveaway and Tree Planting Workshop coming Saturday

Registration for Gretna’s 2021 Free Tree Giveaway and Tree Planting Workshop will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Gretna Middle School. By sign-in, we will know those who preregistered for a tree online are present to pick up their tree and they will be able to pick out which type of tree they would like from those available.

If you didn’t preregister online for a tree, don’t feel you should not show up for a free tree. We could have some extra trees to give away put the number will be limited, so please come early. In addition to the free trees, you will receive information on the planting and care of newly planted trees. This information is vital if you have plans to plant a tree this fall. Fall is the ideal time to plant a deciduous tree because it takes a long time for the soil temperature to drop and this allows the tree to start producing new roots. Newly planted trees need strong root growth and less top canopy growth.

In addition to the free tree, one free bag of mulch and a tree guard will be given away with each tree. The mulch was donated by Finders Keepers Landscaping, LLC.