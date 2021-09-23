2021 Free Tree Giveaway and Tree Planting Workshop coming Saturday

Registration for Gretna’s 2021 Free Tree Giveaway and Tree Planting Workshop will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Gretna Middle School. By sign-in, we will know those who preregistered for a tree online are present to pick up their tree and they will be able to pick out which type of tree they would like from those available.
If you didn’t preregister online for a tree, don’t feel you should not show up for a free tree. We could have some extra trees to give away put the number will be limited, so please come early. In addition to the free trees, you will receive information on the planting and care of newly planted trees. This information is vital if you have plans to plant a tree this fall. Fall is the ideal time to plant a deciduous tree because it takes a long time for the soil temperature to drop and this allows the tree to start producing new roots. Newly planted trees need strong root growth and less top canopy growth.
In addition to the free tree, one free bag of mulch and a tree guard will be given away with each tree. The mulch was donated by Finders Keepers Landscaping, LLC.
All the trees were grown from seed collected by Heather and Brian Byers, the owners and operators of Great Plains Nursery. The nursery is located just west of Weston, Nebraska. The seeds were started in flats in their greenhouses and then transferred to “RootMaker” bags. These brown bags allow the trees to produce healthy roots and this helps to climate girdle and J roots found in container grown trees. It does take a little effort to remove the trees from the bags, but any Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) member will gladly show you how to remove the bags. Please, if at all possible, don’t cut the bags. We do receive a rebate for every good bag we return to the nursery. The credit for the bags enables us to buy more trees for planting in our Gretna parks. A container will be placed outside of Gretna City Hall and we ask you to drop off you bags at this location.