27 trees planted at Leo Royal

Twenty-seven trees were planted throughout Leo Royal Park on Saturday, May 7.

The City of Gretna received a $2,500 Celebrate Trees Grant from the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District to cover the cost of the trees and associated planting costs.

The trees came from Great Plains Nursery in Weston, Nebraska. All the tree were grown in Rootmaker bags.

Prior to that Saturday morning, Gretna Parks personnel pre dug the holes for the trees.

"We had the largest group of volunteers who participated in the tree planting," Gretna Arbor Society Chairperson Jim Keepers said in an email.

Volunteers included Arbor Society members, employees from Rooted Tree Specialists, employees from Sunlight Solar, a student from Palisades Elementary School's Community Service Club and her father, and Mayor Mike Evans and his wife.

The planting, coordinated by the Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board), had been postponed from April 30 due to weather.

Because of the large turnout of volunteers, we were able to plant the 27 trees in record time," Keepers said.

Since 2014, a total of 242 trees have been planted and a total of $22,500 in grant funds have been received from the NRD.

"Without these grant funds, the City of Gretna would not have been able to plant so many trees," Keepers said.