9/11 ceremony set for Saturday

The Gretna American Legion families and Gretna Volunteer Fire Department will partner for a 9/11 flag raising on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:11 a.m. in Peterson Park, 200 W. Angus St.

The 9/11 remembrance will continue with an 11:30 a.m. luncheon at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.

The luncheon will be followed by a veterans benefit event from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all veterans, their families and caregivers. Military benefits are always changing -- keep up with everything from pay to health care. Guest speakers include William Bonnie, state VSO manager; David Conrad, veteran outreach program specialist; Dave Nieto, medicare benefits; and Tom Kimmet, DAV services officer.

The discussion will be followed by a Q-and-A session.

2020 was the first year a 9/11 ceremony was held in Gretna, also sponsored by the Legion families and GVFD.