9/11 poster exhibition on display at GPL

As the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the Gretna Public Library is doing its part to educate the community on the events of that day.

September 11, 20021: The Day That Changed the World, a poster exhibition from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, is on display at GPL's main library branch.

The educational exhibition recounts the events of Sept. 11, 2001 through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, the exhibit includes archival photgraphs and images of artifacts from the museum's permanent collection.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum made the exhibit available to libraries across the country -- through a partnership with the American Library Association -- letting them know by email it was available, if interested.

"To visit the actual museum in New York is not something all of us are able to do, especially right now," said Library Director Krissy Reed. "It's nice they're providing photographs and documents to us to display so that people here in Nebraska can kind of have a taste of what the museum has to offer."

The posters will be displayed in the main library's lobby and meeting room. People can drop by and walk through at their leisure.