9/11 poster exhibition on display at GPL

As the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the Gretna Public Library is doing its part to educate the community on the events of that day.
September 11, 20021: The Day That Changed the World, a poster exhibition from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, is on display at GPL's main library branch.
The educational exhibition recounts the events of Sept. 11, 2001 through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, the exhibit includes archival photgraphs and images of artifacts from the museum's permanent collection.
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum made the exhibit available to libraries across the country -- through a partnership with the American Library Association -- letting them know by email it was available, if interested.
"To visit the actual museum in New York is not something all of us are able to do, especially right now," said Library Director Krissy Reed. "It's nice they're providing photographs and documents to us to display so that people here in Nebraska can kind of have a taste of what the museum has to offer."
The posters will be displayed in the main library's lobby and meeting room. People can drop by and walk through at their leisure.
"With it being the anniversary, it's been 20 years now and a lot of the people coming to the library weren't even born at that time," Reed said. "I'm hoping it can be an educational piece for our younger users, maybe help to start some conversations between parents and kids as they try to teach them about the events of that day.
"There are a lot of similar circumstances going on in the world right now unfortunately. Just having those visual talking points for people to look at and have conversations about, I think is an important thing to do."
September 11, 20021: The Day That Changed the World will be displayed Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 and is viewable during the main library's open hours: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
"The museum itself, due to COVID, I know they have not been able to have the same amount of visitors and things," Reed said. "This is kind of a way for them to do some outreach. Museums and libraries work together to provide exhibits for communities all the time, so this seems like a natural fit."