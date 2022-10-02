Ace Hardware now open in former McKinney's store in Gretna

Ace Hardware is now open in the former McKinney's Food Center.

The store, which opened Friday afternoon after closing its old location 10 days prior, is inviting the Gretna community to come visit the shop in advance of its grand opening next month. Saturday was the store's first full day open.

Alex Ziegenbein, co-owner of the store along with his wife Ashley, said the new location — 215 Enterprise Drive, just west of Highway 6/31 along Highway 370 — is a lot larger and has space for a more diverse selection of products along with new items for sale.

"Every department's got a little more depth in it," he said.

The aisles are in roughly the same spots as the grocery store, but the registers are to the right of the front door, so customers walk into a display floor that currently has about 20 grills, where the old store only had room for about six.

"There's more space for people to walk around and shop and find stuff easier," Ziegenbein said.

Customers were drawn to a wall of craft and specialty sodas, and Ziegenbein said the store now sells Native sunglasses and has Oakley coming soon.

"We'll have other neat stuff like that," he said.

Dragons gear is also available, for tailgaters who might forget a sweatshirt.

In addition to the display space, Ziegenbein said they removed a dropped ceiling and pulled up the floor, leaving polished concrete in its place. The result is a space that feels more open and where light rebounds off the ground, giving a brighter space for customers.

"We basically gutted the whole place and redid it from the ground up," Ziegenbein said.

Customers will notice a familiar touch when they first enter the doors, though. The carts from the former grocery store, featuring the McKinney's branding, remain in use.

The bathrooms were remodeled, and the building was repainted inside and out, Ziegenbein said.

Ziegenbein brought Ace Hardware to Gretna back in 2014, occupying the former home of D&K Cafe on Glenmore Drive.

His late grandfather, Bill Sapp, an owner of Sapp Bros. Travel Centers before his death in 2019, was the driving force of bringing Ace to Gretna in the first place. Ziegenbein said in 2014 that his grandfather loved the customer service. “He decided ... it would be a great addition to Gretna," Ziegenbein said.

That customer service was on display Saturday, with several employees greeting customers — many who were stopping by to see the new store — and helping them navigate its aisles, which Ziegenbein said were still having items added.

The Ziegenbeins also own the Springfield Ace Hardware, which opened at 810 Park Drive off Highway 50 in 2018.

McKinney's Food Center operated in Gretna for 26 years. It closed in April when owners Bob and Mary McKinney decided to retire. Fareway opened its doors shortly before McKinney's closed, and Hy-Vee plans to enter the market, with its Fast and Fresh gas station and convenience store already open along South 192nd Street just north of Highway 370.

Gretna Ace Hardware plans a grand opening celebration Nov. 18-20.