After 13 years in Gretna, church reaches milestone on its Journey

After 13 years, Journey Church has a permanent home in Gretna.

The nondenominational Christian church held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 5, followed by a community open house and grand opening church services in its new building that weekend.

The church has met for most of its existence at Gretna Middle School, and it began a capital campaign for a building several years ago. Plans began to become reality over the church’s 10 year anniversary, and ground was broken on the church in April 2021.

The new location is at 20020 Hampton Drive, which is accessible via Husker Drive from from 204th Street north of Highway 370.

The Rev. Phil Human, lead pastor of the church, invited the Gretna community to make use of the space, whether or not they are a member of the church. He said they will open the doors to external events free of charge.

“We did not build it so it sits empty six days a week. We want it to be used,” Human said. “If you have something and you think, ‘I need a space,’ would you please call us and ask and see what we can do to help you?”

Human said everything in the building is designed to be movable, including the main classroom — which can be configured as one larger space or three breakout rooms. He said Journey Church would be suitable for lunches or trainings or similar events.

“We’ll help you, and that would bring us great joy,” Human said. “If you’re not going to church anywhere, we’d love to see you on Sunday.”

Human told the Gretna Breeze after the ribbon-cutting ceremony that the church specializes in helping people “who are new to the ‘church thing’” — such as those who didn’t go to church growing up or who left their church.

“We’re very intentional about helping people who are newer or restarting their faith journey,” he said. “We assume that nobody in the room has ever been to church before, and that makes it very each for people who have never been to church to feel like, ‘OK, they’re speaking language that I understand.’”

People who are reluctant to go to church often want to be involved in a church that is doing good in the community, Human said. That’s why Journey is opening its doors to community events.

“We want to bless our community,” he said.

Gretna is a community where the needs can be hidden, he added, noting that the church’s congregation will help people who need assistance with bills or with accessing support. Often, he said, the church will hear about people who have reached the point of having their electricity shut off.

“We’re just trying to lower the bar for people to get help,” he said. “When you make the bar low enough, people will receive help.”

Sunday services are 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Find more information at journeychurchne.com.