After remodeling downstairs, business offers glimpse above former McKenna Street Tavern

The new owners of 112 N. McKenna Ave. offered history buffs a rare opportunity to look back into the past during an open house last week.

Candle House owner Kristi Heavican invited the Gretna Breeze along with other guests attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 25, to take the trek up the narrow staircase at the front of the business to check out the second story — on the condition that they promise not to fall.

The new business renovated the downstairs, but it left the former lodging rooms upstairs alone after taking over for the former McKenna Street Tavern & Grill.

The tavern/bar space was originally built in 1948, according to Sarpy County property records. McKenna Street Tavern opened its doors in 1995.

Heavican said the old saloon that once occupied the building had six hotel rooms with numbers upstairs.

“There used to be one communal bathroom,” she said.

While renovating downstairs, they discovered an exterior door at the base of the stairs that allowed direct access to the hotel from the street.