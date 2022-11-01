Allo bringing high-speed fiber internet to Gretna

A telecommunications company is expanding broadband internet service into Gretna.

Allo will bring fiber directly to homes and businesses, not just into their respective neighborhoods, with speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, describing the service being brought to the communities as “world-class.”

“Allo is actively creating gigabit societies in the communities we serve,” President Brad Moline said in a news release. “Out stated goal was to make Allo’s regions the most connected in the United States.”

The service would provide equal upload and download speeds to residential and business customers. The company said it would not charge installation fees or require restrictive contracts.

“We really appreciate Allo’s significant investment in bringing an all-fiber network to our community,” Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said in a release. “Connectivity has become such an important part of our quality of life and economic development.”

Evans said Allo will offer a competitive choice for broadband service.

“Allo’s all-fiber network will futureproof Gretna, delivering significant bandwidth, and will provide us with the infrastructure we need to serve our growing community,” Evans said. “I am very excited about Gretna’s future and thankful to have great partners, such as Allo, be a part of it.”

The company is providing services in 34 cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona. It is a privately funded company with investment from New York-based SDC Capital Partners and Lincoln-based Nelnet.

Allo is also expanding into Papillion and La Vista, and the company signed a franchise agreement to bring fiber, internet, cable and telephone service to Bellevue, according to Mayor Rusty Hike. Bellevue is also seeing a fiber network built out by Fastwyre.

“High speed fiber is coming to Bellevue,” Hike said at a Bellevue Chamber of Commerce event Thursday. “There is going to be some choices. I know that our population has wanted choices.”

While Sarpy County is seeing expansion from Allo and Fastwyre, Google Fiber is coming to Omaha residents.

The Omaha City Council approved an agreement Oct. 24 to allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers, despite concerns raised by Cox Communications.

After extensive review, the city law department determined that a provision in state law limited the city’s ability to generate revenue from the deal.

Bernard in den Bosch, deputy Omaha city attorney, said state statute prohibits the city from generate revenue from Google Fiber’s service.

Cox built the first cable system in Omaha more than 40 years ago and has operated under a franchise agreement to provide cable television in Omaha.Google’s network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023. Service will be available in segments.