Allo plans two year build out of fiber network in Gretna

High speed internet over fiber optic cables could hit some Gretna homes this summer, although a complete build out would take a couple years.

The Gretna City Council had a first reading of a franchise agreement with Allo Communications to provide television, phone and internet service to the city. The provider announced plans to expand to Gretna this fall.

If given final approval, Allo plans to start work this spring.

Dave Miller, Allo's eastern Nebraska general manager, told council members Tuesday, Jan. 3, that once equipment is set up at its new facility at 20023 Glenmore Drive, technicians could begin installing its telecommunication network throughout Gretna.

“We want this to be a gigabit community and make sure you are ready for the future,” Miller said.

Allo has divided the city into six grids for the installation process, and some customers would be able to be connected by late summer. It would take under two years to complete the network.

Miller said residential customers would have options for download speeds, as well as different television packages. He said monthly pricing should be comparable to those in Lincoln, which ranges from $48 to $102 for internet, $26 to $84 for TV and $15 for phone. Allo will have separate services for businesses.

Founded in Imperial in 2003, Allo provides services in 34 cities in Nebraska as well as in Colorado and Arizona. It is a private company with investment from New York-based SDC Capital Partners and Lincoln-based Nelnet.

Allo has also announced expansion plans into Papillion, La Vista and Bellevue. Costs for laying the fiber optic network, including connecting to residential customer's homes, would be paid by the company.

As part of its pitch to the Gretna City Council, Miller said Allo’s goal is to “close the digital divide” and make Nebraska “the most connected state in the country.” The company website says the fiber-to-the-premise service 10-gigabit system will allow download speeds of up to 2.3 gigabits per second.

“Everyone talks about infrastructure," Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said. "One of the most important things a community can have is that speed for economic development and quality of life."

Lower income customers would eligible to receive Allo's 100 Mbps internet service for free through the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, Miller said. To qualify, a household must have income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines and participate in certain assistance programs.

Pickleball conversion planned

Two tennis courts at North Park will be converted into six pickleball courts with fencing and gates.

The council approved a bid from Tennis Courts Unlimited Inc. of Nebraska City at a cost of $58,900. Work should be completed by May.

The change comes in response to a lobbying effort from pickleball enthusiasts during the city's budgeting process.

Construction ahead of schedule

The paved parking areas are completed within Gretna Crossing Park, and work continues ahead of schedule.

Adam Bellamy of JEO Consulting Group said work on various amenities within the park is being “knocked out” at a quick pace.

Of note, work on the aquatic center is about 60% complete, while indoor work at the recreation center could be done in a few months, according to Brian Dembowski of MCL Construction.

“You lost me at on-time and on-budget,” joked Evans.

Investment in industrial park

The City of Gretna will invest $700,000 into an industrial park being built across Interstate 80 from the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall.

The council approved an interlocal agreement with Sanitary and Improvement District No. 364 and the Heimes Group for $6.5 million in improvement and paving for the area around Highway 31 and Platteview Road.

Those improvements will accommodate the new Gretna Logistics Park, which a developer told the Nebraska Examiner could lure investment of up to $190 million, making it the metro area's largest contiguous industrial park. The initial construction on the site is a 400,000-square-foot speculative warehouse.

The city will be responsible for around $700,000 of the interlocal agreement's spending, expanding the road from two to three lanes.

Parking rules eased by Heavy

Fans of Heavy Brewing will find their ability for a quaff or a slice a little easier, as the council approved new parking rules for the north side of Patton Street.

Rather than a full time ban, parking is now prohibited only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, allowing weekend and evening customers to have overflowing parking available on the street.