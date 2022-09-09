American Cancer Society’s Big Dig offers chance to explore equipment Sunday

The American Cancer Society has again partnered with Lueder Construction for the 2022 Big Dig Omaha event on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the job site of the new H&H Chevrolet dealership near Highway 370 and Interstate 80.

Kids and kids-at-heart will be able to explore excavators, backhoes, scissor lifts and other pieces of large equipment at the Big Dig, an event that supports the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Nebraska located in Omaha. More than 15 companies are providing machinery for the day.

The free, family-friendly event will also include a bounce house, dunking booth, games, ice cream and other attractions.

All funds raised support the Hope Lodge, which provides 24-hour, temporary housing free of charge to cancer patients and their families traveling 40 or more miles to receive treatment.

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Cancer Society for the fifth annual Big Dig event in Omaha,” said Ron Weis, vice president of pre-construction for Lueder. “It is sure to be full of excitement for children of all ages.”

While the bulk of the proceeds are raised from corporate sponsorships, the American Cancer Society hopes to raise $2,000 in donations from the public.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to raise money for a great cause, and is one small way we can all give back to the families who must travel to Omaha to receive their lifesaving cancer care,” Weis said.

To learn more, visit www.BigDigOmaha.org.