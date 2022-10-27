 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anchor Roofing cuts ribbon, celebrates grand opening of Gretna location

  • 0
110222-gb-news-ribbon-anchor-p1.jpg

Anchor Roofing & Landscaping invited the community to a tailgate party for its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 7.

 GRETNA CHAMBER

Anchor Roofing & Landscaping celebrated the opening of its Gretna location with a Husker tailgate party alongside its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 7.

Customers and fans celebrated Nebraska's 14-13 edging of Rutgers and learned about the business, which provides roofing and landscaping services. The company brought out food trucks for the party atmosphere.

Anchor is located at 7702 S. 168th St., about midway between Giles Road and Harrison Street -- marking the far northeast corner of Gretna's zoning jurisdiction, according to Sarpy

Find more on the locally owned and operated company at anchorroofing.com or facebook.com/AnchorRoofingCompany.

110222-gb-news-ribbon-anchor-p2.jpg

Anchor Roofing & Landscaping is located at 7702 S. 168th St.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert