Anchor Roofing cuts ribbon, celebrates grand opening of Gretna location

Anchor Roofing & Landscaping celebrated the opening of its Gretna location with a Husker tailgate party alongside its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 7.

Customers and fans celebrated Nebraska's 14-13 edging of Rutgers and learned about the business, which provides roofing and landscaping services. The company brought out food trucks for the party atmosphere.

Anchor is located at 7702 S. 168th St., about midway between Giles Road and Harrison Street -- marking the far northeast corner of Gretna's zoning jurisdiction, according to Sarpy

Find more on the locally owned and operated company at anchorroofing.com or facebook.com/AnchorRoofingCompany.