Angie Lauritsen announces run for Legislative District 36

On Oct. 12, Angie Lauritsen announced her candidacy to represent Legislative District 36, a new Sarpy County legislative district.
Lauritsen said she is running “Because as a mom, a small business owner and a survivor, I will bring strong, balanced leadership to the role and ensure the residents of my district feel they have a voice in Lincoln.”
Since moving to Gretna 10 years ago, Lauritsen has been involved in the community, serving on numerous boards and committees including the Gretna Chamber of Commerce, Gretna KIDS Committee and Citizen’s Committee. She said that involvement and commitment to community led her to run for the Legislature.
Lauritsen grew up a military child, born at Offutt Air Force Base and living at Fort Sill (Oklahoma,) Fort Riley (Kansas) and Fort Omaha. Every time her father was deployed her family would return to their home base, her grandparents’ farm in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. She earned her degree from Bellevue University. Lauritsen spent 13 years in corporate banking before becoming an entrepreneur 13 years ago.
Lauritsen is a small business owner, with her husband of 17 years, Jason. The couple own Lauritsen Ventures, an advisory firm specializing in helping corporations with their employee engagement needs. She said her most important job is "being a mother to three amazing humans." Her oldest son joined the Marines in 2015.
She said veterans, active-duty military and their families hold a special place in her heart and she continues to support them by starting the Gretna Home Town Heroes program and President of the local Greater Omaha Area Marine Parents group.
In 2016, Lauritsen ran for and was elected to the Gretna City Council. She was named a 2017 Woman of Distinction in Sarpy County by Suburban Newspapers Incorporated and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Lift Up Sarpy County, Concord Mediation and is the current treasurer and co-chair of the Policy and Legislative Committee for Survivors Rising.
Survivors Rising focuses on survivors and their allies of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking and harassment, in the post-crisis phases. Lauritsen has been open about her own experience as a survivor of sexual assault through her advocacy.
When elected to the Nebraska Legislature, Lauritsen says she is committed to continue advocating for her community, Sarpy County, and vulnerable populations including at-risk children and victims of domestic violence.