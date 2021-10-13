Angie Lauritsen announces run for Legislative District 36

On Oct. 12, Angie Lauritsen announced her candidacy to represent Legislative District 36, a new Sarpy County legislative district.

Lauritsen said she is running “Because as a mom, a small business owner and a survivor, I will bring strong, balanced leadership to the role and ensure the residents of my district feel they have a voice in Lincoln.”

Since moving to Gretna 10 years ago, Lauritsen has been involved in the community, serving on numerous boards and committees including the Gretna Chamber of Commerce, Gretna KIDS Committee and Citizen’s Committee. She said that involvement and commitment to community led her to run for the Legislature.

Lauritsen grew up a military child, born at Offutt Air Force Base and living at Fort Sill (Oklahoma,) Fort Riley (Kansas) and Fort Omaha. Every time her father was deployed her family would return to their home base, her grandparents’ farm in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. She earned her degree from Bellevue University. Lauritsen spent 13 years in corporate banking before becoming an entrepreneur 13 years ago.