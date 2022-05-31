Angus Burgers and Shakes closes

Angus Burgers and Shakes at Tiburon Point has closed.

The business posted an announcement from General Manager and Director of Operations Liam Mendoza on its Facebook page Tuesday morning, announcing its immediate closure.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of Angus Burgers and Shakes at Tiburon Point," Mendoza wrote. "We are truly thankful for all of your support and patronage the past few years.

"We are so happy to have been part of the Gretna community. We have shared so many wonderful memories and met so many great people."

In am email to the Gretna Breeze, Mendoza said the business had encountered difficulties in staffing the location from day one. Additional strain on business since the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the situation.

"We have several restaurants but they are located all in Kearney, Nebraska, which is close to three hours away from Omaha and it makes it very difficult to help this restaurant, like we help each other in Kearney, when you are that far away," he said. "Our management team in Gretna have done the best they could and we could not be more proud of them, but we had to make the decision that was best for the company, even though it hurts us enormously."

The original location of Angus Burgers and Shakes, located in Kearney, will remain open.

"We will take with us great memories and people we have met the last years and we encourage people that travel west to please stop at our Kearney location," Mendoza said.