Annual awards presented at Chamber banquet

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet on Friday, Nov. 19 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The event included a social hour, dinner, annual meeting, awards and entertainment.

Dinner and beverages were provided by the Gretna Knights of Columbus Council #10047.

During the annual meeting, Board President Doug Ortlieb highlighted the way the Chamber has grown in the last year, adding several events including a bean bag tournament to raise funds for the Chamber's scholarship and networking events at Top Golf and a Union Omaha match.

Luncheons and the annual business expo were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to return in 2022.

This year, the community grew with 21 ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, Ortlieb wrote in a letter to area business owners.

The Chamber saw an increase in non-dues revenue, particularly compared to 2020, during which the Chamber was not able to host most of its events. The Chamber saw about $10,000 in profit, largely due to receipt of the first and second round PPP loans.