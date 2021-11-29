Annual awards presented at Chamber banquet

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet on Friday, Nov. 19 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The event included a social hour, dinner, annual meeting, awards and entertainment.
Dinner and beverages were provided by the Gretna Knights of Columbus Council #10047.
During the annual meeting, Board President Doug Ortlieb highlighted the way the Chamber has grown in the last year, adding several events including a bean bag tournament to raise funds for the Chamber's scholarship and networking events at Top Golf and a Union Omaha match.
Luncheons and the annual business expo were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to return in 2022.
This year, the community grew with 21 ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, Ortlieb wrote in a letter to area business owners.
The Chamber saw an increase in non-dues revenue, particularly compared to 2020, during which the Chamber was not able to host most of its events. The Chamber saw about $10,000 in profit, largely due to receipt of the first and second round PPP loans.
Following the annual meeting -- and the election of sitting board members Amber Mero, Grant Pille and Nate Olsen to another term -- Ortlieb presented the annual awards.
Winners were as follows:
• New or Emerging Business Award -- Gretna Performance Center.
• Golden Gretna Business Award -- Dance by Design.
• Non-Profit Service Award -- Gretna VFW, Post 10725.
• Business of the Year Award -- The Beanery.
• Community Loyalty & Outstanding Service Award -- Brad Meylor, Meylor Chiropractic.
The Chamber Board then surprised office administrator Kara Alexander with an award in recognition of her years of service to the Chamber. Alexander recently announced she would not return to the post following her upcoming maternity leave.
The meeting was followed by entertainment from local country artist Cooper James.