Annual tree giveaway sees largest attendance yet

The annual Gretna Tree Giveaway and Tree Planting Workshop was held Saturday, seeing record attendance compared to the past 11 years.

The event was established in 2010, beginning with spring and fall events before it was decided that fall provided the ideal soil temperatures for planting trees.

This year, event registration was moved online and began early. More than 115 individuals registered for a free tree, many bringing their families out the morning of the event. Gretna Tree Board members Angie Lauritsen and Missy Ragatz were the driving force behind the computer registration program.

The following Gretna Arbor Society members also assisted with the event: Marshall Jaros, John Wolken, David Kovar, Jerry Imig, Amy Nakai and Jim Keepers.

A total of 120 trees along with bags of mulch — donated by Finders Keepers Landscaping — and tree guards were given out.

The Tree Board/Arbor Society asks that the RootMaker bags and pots be returned to the bin at Gretna City Hall, as the board returns them for rebates, allowing more trees to be purchased down the road.

An email registry has been established so Gretna residents can be notified of Gretna Arbor Society events, including the March 2022 Gretna Tree Talk and spring Arbor Day Poster Contest for fifth grade students.