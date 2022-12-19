Aspen Creek Middle Schools collects 1,000 pounds of food, $1,200 for Gretna pantry

The annual food drive at Aspen Creek Middle School came at the perfect time for Grenta Neighbors.

As the Gretna community continues to grow, so does the need for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry. Gretna Neighbors have been experiencing more need than in previous years. Their shelves were nearly empty as they entered the fall season.

ACMS students rose to the occasion. Not only did students collect more than 1,000 pounds of food for the pantry and pack dozens of boxes of paper goods, students and families also rallied together to give a monetary donation of more than $1,200.

The donations allow Gretna Neighbors to purchase supplies for specific needs as they arise. Because of the donations of the families at ACMS, the Gretna Neighbors' shelves were fully stocked for the holiday season.