Aspiring inventors explore science, engineering during Gretna summer camp

Inventors spread out across Gretna Elementary School as campers explored space, robotics, art and the simple pleasures — and Newtonian mechanics — of a rolling marble.

Camp Invention returned to the Gretna community last week to foster creativity for elementary school students, while providing an opportunity for middle and high schoolers to gain experience as leaders alongside their younger scientific colleagues.

The curriculum for the camp comes from the National Inventors Hall of Fame, which holds camps throughout the country and the metro region. Gretna Public Schools has served as a host site for nearly two decades, inviting students from GPS and other area schools to participate.

In one module, students built marble arcades — creations that guide a marble through various tubes, obstacles and drops, similar to what one might find inside a pinball machine.

Amanda Foral, a counselor at the camp, said the activity teaches engineering design using simple machines to build an arcade game.

“We’ve worked a lot on perseverance this week,” Foral said. “One kiddo said that on the 367th time, he finally got it to work, so a lot of trials and changing different things.”

The design was completely up to the students, not dictated as part of a lesson, Foral said. Designs changed over the course of the weeklong camp.

Camper Owen Curns said he built a jellyfish tank as part of the robotic aquatics module. They built the habitat for the animals and considered how they might capture jellies for the tank.

“I did some really fun stuff,” Owen said. “The teachers are really nice and the projects are really cool.”

For camp organizer Kelly Strunk, the experience is about building literacy in science, technology, mathematics and engineering. Those STEM lessons are built using the creativity and self-discovery that comes through invention.

“In some of the rooms, they get a problem, and they ask how can we solve this program,” Strunk said. “In other rooms, it’s like, ‘Here’s our goal. What can we do to meet this goal?’”

Campers are also asked to get in touch with their artistic sides by exploring existing inventions and building tributes that included a functioning spinning top wired by the students themselves.

They also learn practical ways to recycle, as building materials for various projects are crowdsourced by the campers, who brought in towel paper rolls, rubber bands, carboard boxes, string, fabric, yarn and other easy-to-find supplies.

“We have a room where we just put all of that stuff,” Strunk said. “Anybody in the group then can go in and find what they need.”

Anyone interested in participating in Camp Invention next year can contact Strunk at Gretna Middle School or learn more about the program from the National Inventors Hall of Fame at invent.org/programs/camp-invention.

