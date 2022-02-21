Author Aaron Reynolds makes virtual visit to Gretna

Students throughout Gretna’s elementary buildings got a virtual visit from New York Times bestselling author Aaron Reynolds in early February.

“He has an amazing level of energy,” said Palisades Elementary School librarian Alyson Reynolds. “He’s super excited and super funny. It definitely motivates them to read. The kids were totally into it and ready to check out the books from the library. They’re very, very motivated to read the series.”

Each school participated differently. Some hosted an assembly for third through fifth graders. Others, like Palisades, sent the link out to teachers so classes could participate individually from their own classrooms.

“They were able to have a more intimate discussion with their teachers about what was said, but we were all watching the same link at the same time,” Alyson Reynolds said.

Aaron Reynolds had contacted Gretna Public Schools to offer the visit for free. He is working to promote his new series -- “Fart Quest” -- to young readers.

“He is a favorite,” Alyson Reynolds said. “The kids love his books. He wrote ‘Creepy Carrots’ and ‘Creepy Pair of Underwear.’ We can never keep those on our shelves.”

Along with chatting about his new series, Reynolds brought in illustrator Cam Kendell.

“He shared how he created some of the illustrations and how the illustrator was able to create from the descriptions,” Alyson Reynolds said.

Aaron Reynolds also played a series of answers to pre-recorded questions during the Zoom.

“I think it definitely connects them to the fact that authors and illustrators are real people,” Alyson said. “A lot of them begin to see that potential and that opportunity within themselves. ‘They’re real people. I can do that. I have the same experiences or I’ve tried that.’ They start to make those more personal connections to the stories and to the books.

“What’s super cool about this kind of thing is the way that technology has allowed us to offer even more of the opportunities than ever before. Without the technology, without Zoom, I just wonder how many fewer opportunities kids would have to see and hear their favorite authors. It’s very personalized and just so cool that it’s accessible.”

