Auxiliary seeks community help in aiding homeless veterans

Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 is working with the local Department of Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System on its Stand Down event.

The event encourages outreach, meaning VA staff will meet with veterans who are homeless or near homeless in the community to assist with providing the necessary clothing items to prepare them for the cold, winter season ahead, as well as connect them with resources to apply for housing and/or intercede with those nearing homelessness.

Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 is collecting the following items to assist:

Men’s winter coats — 10 size XXXL, 40 size XXL, 35 size XL, 10 size L and five size M.

Women’s winter coats — one size XXXL, one size XXL, two size XL, one size L and one size M.

New undergarments — men’s, same sizes and amounts as the winter coats; women’s, same sizes and amounts as the winter coats; thermal underwear and bottoms, same sizes and amounts as the winter coats.

New winter stocking caps, pairs of gloves/mittens and scarves.