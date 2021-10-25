 Skip to main content
Auxiliary to host blood drive Nov. 15
Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unite 216 will host its community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 15 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St.

The Auxiliary always hosts its blood drives on Mondays during the same time frame.

Blood donors are needed for this event.

Donors may call Kathy Iske for their appointment at 402-332-3827, or register online at redcrossblood.org.

