Auxiliary to host blood drive Nov. 15

Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unite 216 will host its community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 15 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St.
The Auxiliary always hosts its blood drives on Mondays during the same time frame.
Blood donors are needed for this event.
Donors may call Kathy Iske for their appointment at 402-332-3827, or register online at redcrossblood.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rachel George
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today